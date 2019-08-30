Bluegrass Classic Dog Show

Five days of all-breed conformation and obedience competition sponsored by the Lexington Kennel Club Inc., the Northern Kentucky Kennel Club Inc., and the Mid-Kentucky Kennel Club Inc. This show will include competition for more than 150 breeds, best-in-show competition, junior showmanship classes, obedience and rally, AKC Owner-Handler Series, Canine Good Citizen Test, and much more!

For more information call (502) 541-1478 or visit bgclassic.org