Bluegrass Creative Market- Fall Edition

Festival style curated Kentucky made event held lakeside at the Lexington Green. Enjoy live music, free samples, food and drinks trucks, ~40 vendors, giveaways and more! Free parking, free admission with donations encouraged.

Saturday, Sept 13th 10AM-5PM Sunday, Sept 14th 12PM-5PM

Potential Vendors- YOU WILL ONLY PAY Bluegrass Collaborative for this event, don't get scammed. Email BluegrassCreativeMarket@gmail.com with 3+ products photos and booth design. Please use subject- "New Fall Vendor + your business name" We accept only high quality Kentucky made items plus some vintage and local boutiques

We are accepting sponsors! Please email BluegrassCreativeMarket@gmail.com if interested.

For more information email bluegrasscreativemarket@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/tet667xj