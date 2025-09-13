× Expand Bluegrass Creative Market Copy of Bluegrass Collaborative Postcard Save The Date - 1 Join us for the Bluegrass Creative Market- Fall Edition

Get ready for our Kentucky Made Festival! This one-of-a-kind, festival-style event is happening lakeside at Lexington Green. We've hand-picked the best of Kentucky's creators and makers for a weekend you won't forget. Come enjoy live music, delicious eats from food and drink trucks, and free samples to go around. With nearly 40 vendors, you're sure to find something you love. Plus, we've got awesome giveaways!

When: Saturday, Sept 13th from 10 AM-5 PM

Sunday, Sept 14th from 12 PM-5 PM

Where: Lexington Green

Cost: Free admission and parking! Donations are encouraged.

For more information follow on Facebook: Midway Art Studios