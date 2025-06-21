Bluegrass Creative Market- Summer Edition

Lexington Green Mall 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Festival style curated Kentucky made event held lakeside at the Lexington Green. Enjoy live music, free samples, food and drinks trucks, ~50 vendors, giveaways, samples and more! Free parking, free admission with donations encouraged.

Saturday, June 21st 10AM-5PM

Sunday, June 22nd 12PM-5PM

For more information visit Facebook:  Bluegrass Creative Market

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
