Bluegrass Creative Market- Summer Edition
Lexington Green Mall 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Summer Kentucky made pop up market!
Festival style curated Kentucky made event held lakeside at the Lexington Green. Enjoy live music, free samples, food and drinks trucks, ~50 vendors, giveaways, samples and more! Free parking, free admission with donations encouraged.
Saturday, June 21st 10AM-5PM
Sunday, June 22nd 12PM-5PM
For more information visit Facebook: Bluegrass Creative Market
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink