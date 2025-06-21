Bluegrass Creative Market- Summer Edition

× Expand @bluegrassblog Copy of Bluegrass Collaborative Postcard Save The Date - 1 Summer Kentucky made pop up market!

Festival style curated Kentucky made event held lakeside at the Lexington Green. Enjoy live music, free samples, food and drinks trucks, ~50 vendors, giveaways, samples and more! Free parking, free admission with donations encouraged.

Saturday, June 21st 10AM-5PM

Sunday, June 22nd 12PM-5PM

For more information visit Facebook: Bluegrass Creative Market