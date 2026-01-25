× Expand ArtSpark Productions Flyer

The Bluegrass Creative Society Art & Craft Show

The Bluegrass Creative Society Art & Craft Show is a welcoming, one-day celebration of creativity held in the charming setting of Nunnlea House. This thoughtfully curated spring event brings together artists, makers, and instructors for a relaxed and inspiring day of art, hands-on instruction, and handcrafted goods.

Guests are invited to explore unique artisan creations, meet the makers, and participate in approachable art classes and demonstrations throughout the day. Designed for all skill levels, the event encourages creativity, curiosity, and community in an elegant yet comfortable atmosphere.

Perfectly timed just before Derby Week, the Bluegrass Creative Society Art & Craft Show offers a refreshing way to enjoy Louisville’s spring season through creativity and connection.

For more information:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/bluegrass-26346/

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com