Into the Bluegrass, An Evening with Mel Hankla

Mel Hankla is many things – a noted collector, researcher, lecturer, historical actor/educator, writer of Kentucky’s heritage, and a builder of the traditional Kentucky Longrifle. As the owner and CEO of American Historic Services, LLC he is a broker of fine Americana, buying and selling 18th and 19th century Kentucky rifles, powder horns and frontier art and arms for over 25 years. Internationally known for authentication and appraisal, Hankla will bring his expertise to Shelbyville on July 15th for Into the Bluegrass, a FREE program presented by the Shelby County Historical Society about the history surrounding the Kentucky Longrifle. This program will take place at 6 pm at the Carnegie Library Center, located at 731 College St. in Shelbyville, in collaboration with the Shelby County Public Library.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org

Hankla has been an active member of the Kentucky Rifle Association since 1990, is past president and co-founder of the Contemporary Longrifle Association, and editor-in-chief of American Tradition Magazine. In 1984 Hankla was awarded a National Endowment of the Arts Folk Art Apprenticeship grant to study with legendary riflesmith Hershel House. For 23 years, he portrayed frontiersman Simon Kenton and General George Rogers Clark as Chautauqua characters for the Kentucky Humanities Council. In 2012 he was cast for the leading role in the PBS documentary, An Audacious American, the story of Kentucky abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay.

The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution, Isaac Shelby Chapter), Painted Stone Settlers, Inc., and Shelby County Public Library are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society to present this program.