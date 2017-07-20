Bluegrass Fair

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Bluegrass Fair

The 2017 Bluegrass fair presented by the Lexington Lions Club. Gates open weekdays 5pm, Weekends 3pm. Music, agricultural events, and over 80 thrilling ride and games.

For more information call thebluegrassfair.com

Info
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
