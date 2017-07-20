Bluegrass Fair
The 2017 Bluegrass fair presented by the Lexington Lions Club. Gates open weekdays 5pm, Weekends 3pm. Music, agricultural events, and over 80 thrilling ride and games.
For more information call thebluegrassfair.com
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
July 21, 2017
July 22, 2017
July 23, 2017
July 24, 2017
July 25, 2017
July 26, 2017
