Bluegrass Festival Horse Show

The Bluegrass Festival Horse Show is a 6-day hunter/jumper show, and part of the Kentucky Horse Show 2018 series. This event draws local riders, international riders and even former Olympians. This is also a World Champion Hunter Rider Event and features premier rate hunters and a variety of classics and special classes.

For more information call 859-233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com