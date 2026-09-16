× Expand Bluegrass Food Truck Festival Food Truck Festival Infographic

The Bluegrass Food Truck Festival is a family‑friendly event that brings together great food, live entertainment, and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of food trucks serving everything from sweet treats to savory favorites, the festival offers a chance to sample unique flavors from across the region. Guests can also enjoy live music, vendors, carnival attractions, games, and activities throughout the day.

This year’s Halloween Bluegrass Festival will also feature a festive Trunk‑or‑Treat, giving kids a safe and exciting way to collect candy while enjoying the expanded rides, interactive attractions, and seasonal fun throughout the event.

Admission is free, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, and food lovers alike. The Bluegrass Food Truck Festival appreciates the community’s continued support and invites everyone to join the Halloween celebration on October 31. See you all on Halloween 🎃

The event will take place on Court St. in downtown Madisonville.