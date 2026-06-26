× Expand Bluegrass Food Truck Festival Event Graphic

Bluegrass Food Truck Festival in Madisonville

The Bluegrass Food Truck Festival is a family-friendly event that brings together great food, live entertainment, and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of food trucks serving everything from sweet treats to savory favorites, the festival offers a chance to sample unique flavors from across the region. Guests can also enjoy live music, a car show, vendors, carnival attractions, games, and activities throughout the day. Best of all, admission is free, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, and food lovers alike. Whether you're coming for the food, the entertainment, or the community atmosphere, the Bluegrass Food Truck Festival is a day full of fun in Madisonville.

The event will take place on Court St. in downtown Madisonville.

For more information follow on Facebook: Bluegrass Food Truck Festival