Bluegrass Iris Society Show

See beautiful named and judged iris flowers on display with entries to be in place by 10:00 and public viewing from 1-4 pm. Also see floral designs and cultural information about irises with experts on hand to answer questions you may have.

The Bluegrass Iris Society hosts this event each spring.

Free and open to the public from 1-4 pm.

For more information call 859-223-1502 or visit bluegrassiris.org