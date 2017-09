Kenny & Amanda Smith - 9.21

Boasting two nominations for this year's International Bluegrass Music Association awards (Kenny: Guitar Player of the Year & Amanda: Female Vocalist of the Year), the Kenny and Amanda Smith Band combines gutsy, heartfelt vocals, brilliant instrumental talents and a powerful, contemporary sense of song choice and arrangement into one of the most compelling new sounds in bluegrass today.

