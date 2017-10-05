Bluegrass Music Museum's Benefit Concert Series.

International Bluegrass Music Museum 117 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

The Stray Birds - 10.05

All originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, The Stray Birds started as a duo of acoustic buskers in early 2010 when Maya de Vitry and Oliver Craven met with their instruments, their voices, and their songs. It didn't take much convincing to get bassist Charlie Muench on board, and with the addition of a third unique and powerful voice, the group began to define its captivating sound. Seven years, three original records, and some six hundred performances later, the band is best known today for its songwriting, its tight and forthcoming vocal harmony blend and its commitment to an impassioned delivery of original material, both on stage and in the studio.

For more information visit bluegrassmuseum.org

