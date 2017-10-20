Bluegrass Music Museum's Benefit Concert Series.

International Bluegrass Music Museum 117 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Bill and the Belles - 10.20

Bill and the Belles play alongside America’s top country and roots music artists as the house band for the historic radio program Farm and Fun Time presented by Radio Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music. Lifelong musicians Kris Truelsen, Grace Van’t Hof, Kalia Yeagle, and Karl Zerfas bring to the stage an uplifting show unlike any other, full of humor, high spirits, and all-around revelry. It’s clear this group shares a rare musical connection and deep love for the music, and their excitement is contagious.

For more information visit bluegrassmuseum.org

