Bluegrass Music at Rough River Dam

Guests are treated to Bluegrass Music in the Conference Center every second Friday of the month at the park. Enjoy a delicious meal in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant and then get comfortable and enjoy live entertainment.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.257.2311
