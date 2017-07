This is a FREE SHOW featuring local & Regional Bluegrass groups. Donations are taken in a “Pass the Hat” style.Show starts at 7:30 – Pickin and Jammin in the lobby starts at 6:30

JPFOB – Jackson Purchase Friends of Bluegrass are dedicated to preserving and promoting Bluegrass Music in mid-America. Jackson Purchase Friends of Bluegrass and the Kentucky Opry bring you Bluegrass Night the on 1st Friday night of every month.

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com