Bluegrass in the Park - Folklife Festival

One of the largest, FREE Bluegrass festivals in the nation. Enjoy two days of Bluegrass music, the best food vendors, Kentucky craftsmen, artisan and children's activities. The Ohio riverfront is the setting for this annual event which gives spectacularviews all while listening to great tunes! Watch Olympic class pole vaulters at the Jammin' & Jumpin' outdoor street pole vault, play a round of Frisbee Golf at the Flippin' & Flyin' Disc Golf Tournament, or enter the 5K Fox on the Run, to make the best of your weekend! This event has so much to offer you don’t want to miss it!