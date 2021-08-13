Bluegrass in the Park - Folklife Festival
Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Henderson Tourist Commission
Bluegrass in The Park - Bluegrass music, Americana, Folk and more! Outdoors
Quality Bluegrass, old time, and Americana music and musicians perform in an outdoor venue. Folklife event on Saturday in Audubon Mill Park.
For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org2
