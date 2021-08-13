Bluegrass in the Park - Folklife Festival

to

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Quality Bluegrass, old time, and Americana music and musicians perform in an outdoor venue. Folklife event on Saturday in Audubon Mill Park.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org2

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
