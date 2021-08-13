× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Bluegrass in The Park - Bluegrass music, Americana, Folk and more! Outdoors

Bluegrass in the Park - Folklife Festival

Quality Bluegrass, old time, and Americana music and musicians perform in an outdoor venue. Folklife event on Saturday in Audubon Mill Park.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit hendersonky.org2