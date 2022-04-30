Bluegrass Pet Rescue Kenpuppy Derby

Peggy Baker Park 6887 Rte 2858, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bluegrass Pet Rescue Kenpuppy Derby

Walking parade at Peggy Baker Park in Crestwood. Dress in your favorite derby attire- theme: Bowties & Fascinators! Parade begins at 11:30am. Bring a little extra cash for food, raffle tickets, etc. *All participants ($25 entry fee) get an exclusive bandana! Organized by Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue.

For more information call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Kids & Family
