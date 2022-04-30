× Expand Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue. Kenpuppy Derby

Bluegrass Pet Rescue Kenpuppy Derby

Walking parade at Peggy Baker Park in Crestwood. Dress in your favorite derby attire- theme: Bowties & Fascinators! Parade begins at 11:30am. Bring a little extra cash for food, raffle tickets, etc. *All participants ($25 entry fee) get an exclusive bandana! Organized by Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue.

For more information call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar