Be a Bluegrass PRINTMAKER

Artworks at the Carver Center 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Bluegrass Printmakers Cooperative provides open studio time and exhibition opportunities for advanced-level printmakers who want to work independently. Fees include studio time, tools and equipment use. Participants must provide their own ink and paper. Participants must apply for acceptance into the co-op.

Bluegrass Printmakers Cooperative Membership required - $75 per semester

For more information call (859) 425-2058 or visit lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school

Artworks at the Carver Center 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
