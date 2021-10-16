Bluegrass Pug Rescue Pugkin Bash 2021

× Expand NA Pugkin Bash 2021 Fundraiser

This event is a fundraiser for Bluegrass Pug Rescue, a Ky based 501 (c) 3 Pug Rescue! Food, raffles, vendors, silent auction, and contests for the dogs including a Halloween costume contest!

Admission is $5 per person. Kids 10 and under are free. All dog breeds welcome! All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash and up to date on vaccinations.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit cityplaceexpocenter.com