Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at The Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is thrilled to announce it will host the inaugural Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo, Nov. 17-18 in the Alltech Arena. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event is part of the International Pro Rodeo Association and serves as the IPRA National All-Region Finals. From big cities and small towns, to major league stadiums and local fairgrounds, the IPRA has become the sport’s second-largest professional rodeo association sanctioning nearly 300 rodeos. The IPRA has a membership base of more than 2,400 members and currently sanctions rodeos across the United States and Canada.

Attendees to the Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo will have the opportunity to cheer on 90 of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country as they compete in bareback and saddle broncs, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, cowgirl breakaway roping and bull riding.

Along with witnessing an incredible show featuring the best-of-the-best in the rodeo world, attendees will also be able to indulge in Kentucky Proud food, craft beer and bourbon, shopping, and concerts each night following competition.

“We are excited to host the IPRA All-Region Finals,” said Laura Prewitt, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park. “This will be one of our first park-produced events, and will have something for every member of the family – rodeo action, Kentucky Proud food, bourbon, beer and music.”

Tickets are $20 each day or $30 for both days and are available online or at the gate.

For more information visit kyhorsepark.com.