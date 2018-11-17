Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at The Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is excited to announce Billboard charting artist Dustin Collins will headline the Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo at the Alltech Arena in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Gates open both nights at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo competition starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 is Family Fun Night featuring the “Kids Corral” with various activities and games, autograph and picture opportunities with the competitors, Rodeo Queen and clown, along with a calf scramble. Family entertainment will be provided by internationally-renowned equine entertainer, and a two-time Road to the Horse Champion Guy McLean.

The event is part of the International Pro Rodeo Association and serves as the IPRA National All-Region Finals. Guests will have the opportunity to cheer on 90 of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country as they compete in bareback and saddle broncs, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, cowgirl breakaway roping and bull riding.

Tickets for the rodeo are $20 each day or $30 for both days

For more information visit kyhorsepark.com.