× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Bluegrass Roots: Genealogical Records of the Kentucky State Archives

Bluegrass Roots: Genealogical Records of the Kentucky State Archives

Rooted in Research:

A Kentucky Research Series

Rooted in Research is a new series of programs created by the Shelby County Historical Society that will feature local or regional organizations which offer resources for historical research. The first program in the series will be “Bluegrass Roots: Genealogical Records of the Kentucky State Archives”, presented by Rusty Heckaman, State Archivist for the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA). This program will be held at the Carnegie Library Center on August 18th from 6:30 - 8 pm (731 College St.) and is FREE and open to the public. Come and learn about the resources in our state.

This series of programs will feature research organizations dedicated to preserving Kentucky’s public historical records for researchers, genealogists, scholars, and writers. In this program you will learn about the holdings of the KDLA, located in Frankfort, KY. The Kentucky State Archives is the home of Kentucky’s historic government records, with over 120,000 cubic feet of state, judicial, and local records dating as far back as pre-statehood. Records are preserved in microform, photographic prints and negatives, film, audiotapes, videotapes, digital, and paper. These materials are often used by historians, genealogists, students, academic researchers, journalists, corporate researchers, government workers, and historical societies.

This program will be followed by a Rooted in Research Field Trip to KDLA on August 28 where attendees will be able to learn more onsite. This program is limited to 25 individuals. Must contact the office to register and for more details about the field trip, (502) 513-5555 or director@shelbykyhistory.org.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!

For more information call (502) 513-5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org