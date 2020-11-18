VIRTUAL -----Bluegrass Tomorrow

Bluegrass Tomorrow

In keeping with our 2020 theme of “Fall in Love with the Bluegrass All Over Again,” Bluegrass Tomorrow’s 7th Annual Celebration of The Bluegrass fundraiser, promises to be one of the most creative virtual events of the year offering local food, local entertainment, local artists, and featuring local businesses in a virtual Silent Auction.

Perhaps no other organization has done more to significantly impact how the Bluegrass Region looks today than Bluegrass Tomorrow. The Annual Celebration of the Bluegrass event, now in its 7th year, celebrates the treasures of our vibrant 18-county region, our stunning bluegrass landscape and our strong sense of place. This year’s three evening virtual event even takes this a step further, celebrating our local restaurants, local entertainers, local artists, and local businesses.

We will also be offering the opportunity to purchase inclusive tickets (see attached link) where the guest will order from local participating restaurants for their own socially distanced dinner party at home or a private room at a local restaurant, as well as participate with a local art show, a silent auction focusing on local businesses, and local entertainment, featuring home grown musicians from the region: Walker Montgomery and Laura Bell Bundy throughout the 3-day Celebration event, all about Celebrating the best of who we are in the Bluegrass and “Falling in Love with the Bluegrass All Over Again.”

Local Restaurants participating to date include: Azur, Alfalfa, The Sage Rabbit and Spoonful of Sugar. Besides Walker Montgomery performing at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20, and Laura Bell Bundy performing at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, various groups and performers from the Lexington Theatre Company, students from West Jessamine High School and more will entertain a virtual audience. Former President John Roush of Centre College will give a keynote presentation at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, as a good-bye gift to the region, focusing on political leadership today equated to President Abraham Lincoln.

The public is also invited to do a three-day entertainment pass, only $20, to see all the featured performers.