Bluegrass Trust Home & Garden Show - Gala Preview Party

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The fundraiser Gala for Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation is always a fun, fabulous, and well-attended cocktail party, and guests will enjoy a delicious array of food by Catering by Donna, an open bar, complimentary valet parking, and first-look shopping opportunities with more than eighty quality exhibitors.

Reservations are required for the Gala ($150 p/p; $250/couple). 

For more information call (859) 253-0362 or visit bluegrasstrust.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
