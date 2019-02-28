Bluegrass Trust Home & Garden Show - Gala Preview Party

The fundraiser Gala for Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation is always a fun, fabulous, and well-attended cocktail party, and guests will enjoy a delicious array of food by Catering by Donna, an open bar, complimentary valet parking, and first-look shopping opportunities with more than eighty quality exhibitors.

Reservations are required for the Gala ($150 p/p; $250/couple).

For more information call (859) 253-0362 or visit bluegrasstrust.org