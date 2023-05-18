Sister Sadie - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Sister Sadie is a wildfire: raging hot bluegrass combined with breathtaking instrumental drive and awe-inspiring vocals. Comprised of original members Deanie Richardson (fiddle), and Gena Britt (banjo, harmony vocals) and newcomers Hasee Ciaccio (bass), Jaelee Roberts (guitar, lead vocals), and Mary Meyer (mandolin, harmony vocals), Sister Sadie has combined the varied talents of each of the individual women in the lineup to create something that is far more than the sum of its parts. It is a sound uniquely their own. Yes, it’s undeniably classic, hard-driving bluegrass, but it’s much more than just that. Rooted in forceful and tight vocal harmonies, this isn’t your granddaddy’s Appalachian high lonesome sound. This is something far more powerful than that—it’s the sound of the

mountains themselves.

Originally formed as a pickup band in December of 2012, Sister Sadie has reached heights beyond any of their dreams. In 2019, they won their first IBMA award as a band, named the Vocal Group of the Year. They debuted on the Grand Ole Opry. Their album “Sister Sadie II” was nominated for a GRAMMY. And it’s only picked up steam since then. 2020 brought with it another wave of IBMA Awards: Fiddle Player of the Year for Deanie Richardson, their second Vocal Group of the Year award, and their first Entertainer of the Year award—the highest award in all of bluegrass. In 2021, Sister Sadie was featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s American Currents exhibit. The same year, the band took home a third consecutive IBMA Vocal Group of the Year award, and new member Jaelee Roberts was awarded the IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year award. In 2022, Gena Britt was recognized as the SPBGMA Banjo Player of the Year and Sister Sadie signed with Mountain

Home Records to begin work on their third studio album.

Now, entering their second decade as a band, the spark that they felt all those years ago burns brighter than ever before.

Opening act, hailing from the banks of the Ohio River in Owensboro, Ky, Kentucky Shine has been recognized as one of the region's strongest emerging talents. In their inaugural year the band had the privilege to perform at ROMP Music Festival, Jerusalem Ridge Festival, First City Music Festival, and the Bluegrass Beer and BBQ Festival in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

Kentucky Shine's high energy show and unique abilities on stage have allowed them multiple opportunities to perform at The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum, and share performances with Bluegrass greats such as Dan Tyminski, and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. They also won the grand prize in Owensboro's 2021 Friday Night Fight band contest and were awarded a cash prize, along with the opportunity to share a performance with Friday After Five headliners, ATCK.

In addition to their 2021 performance triumphs Kentucky Shine's original music has been featured in a documentary funded by the Paul Green Foundation, as well as released on an EP titled Leavin' Town.

Tickets are on sale now. Student tickets are $15, and adult tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/