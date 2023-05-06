Alison Brown - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Acoustic music has never been as beautifully represented as by Alison Brown. One of the most multi-faceted minds in roots music, Alison is a GRAMMY-winning musician, GRAMMY-nominated producer, former investment banker (with an AB from Harvard and an MBA from UCLA) and co-founder of The Compass Records Group which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Although Alison began her musical career as a teenager in the Southern California bluegrass scene, she has built a reputation as one of today’s most forward thinking and innovative banjo players. She is known for taking the instrument far beyond its Appalachian roots by blending bluegrass and jazz influences into a sonic tapestry that has earned praise and recognition from a variety of national tastemakers including The Wall Street Journal, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR and USA Today.

On her brand new release, aptly titled On Banjo, Alison continues her musical explorations on a set of original compositions with special guests including Steve Martin, Kronos Quartet, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan and members of the Alison Brown Quintet.

Alison is the recipient of the USA Artists Fellowship in Music and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. She was the first woman to win an Instrumentalist of the Year award from the IBMA and, in 2019, she became the first female 5-string banjoist to be inducted into the American Banjo Museum’s Hall of Fame. Alison also serves on the Board of Governors of the Recording Academy and as co-chair of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

Join us on May 6, 2023 for Alison Brown. Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $32, and reserved seating is $22. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/