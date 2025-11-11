Blues Traveler at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Blues Traveler

This concert is sponsored by Golden Eagle Distributing, and Credit Bureau Systems. A special thank you to Brian Brown, CFO - FinPro LLC for sponsoring this event.

Get ready for a night of powerhouse harmonica, chart-topping hits, and jam-band energy as Grammy Award winners Blues Traveler bring their signature sound to the stage.

Known for their smash single “Run-Around” and decades of genre-bending rock and blues, the band delivers a high-energy show packed with fan favorites and fresh surprises.

In 1987 the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release 14 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1's Behind the Music and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman. Blues Traveler’s latest effort, 2021’s Traveler’s Blues, is nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Traditional Blues Album,” bringing their 35+ year journey full circle.

VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE!

One premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows or general admission floor (where applicable)

VIP early entry into the venue

Blues Traveler VIP Merch Pack

Specially designed Blues Traveler scarf

Exclusive Blues Traveler Beanie

Custom Blues Traveler magnet

Blues Traveler cinch bag

Commemorative tour laminate

Priority merchandise shopping

Limited availability

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org