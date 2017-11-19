The Bobby Ellis Memorial Vigil

Join us for this annual walk and vigil to raise awareness about hunger in our community. Presented by Interfaith Paths to Peace and Dare to Care, in partnership with Louisville Urban League and Community Foundation of Louisville. With special musical guest, John Gage.

On Thanksgiving eve, 1969, 9-year-old Bobby Ellis died of hunger in his home in Louisville. This unspoken tragedy rocked the community. Leaders with differences in faith, politics, and neighborhood united to launch an anti-hunger movement. This energy created Dare to Care Food Bank.

To remember Bobby and to honor the legacy of his life, our community gathers each year before Thanksgiving for a candlelight walk & vigil at the site where he lived. We invite you to join us for this special event.

For more information visit daretocare.org