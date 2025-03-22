Bock Fest Silent Disco at Bar Nada Nada
to
Bar Nada Nada 829 E Market St Suite B, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Silent Disco
Come for the goats, stay for the bangers!! Join us on March 22nd at Bar Nada Nada for a Bock Fest Silent Disco!
Join us on March 22nd at Bar Nada Nada for a Bock Fest Silent Disco! We're thrilled to make our Bar Nada Nada debut, and what better day to do it?! DJ Whitt is bringing 4 hours of bangers from 4-8pm and it's guaranteed to be a rager.
Nulu Bock Fest is one of the biggest street festivals of the year, complete with goat races, local brews, and a whole lotta sausage!
We can't wait to see you there!
