Bock Fest Silent Disco at Bar Nada Nada

Come for the goats, stay for the bangers!!

🐐🟢🔴🔵

Join us on March 22nd at Bar Nada Nada for a Bock Fest Silent Disco! We're thrilled to make our Bar Nada Nada debut, and what better day to do it?! DJ Whitt is bringing 4 hours of bangers from 4-8pm and it's guaranteed to be a rager.

Nulu Bock Fest is one of the biggest street festivals of the year, complete with goat races, local brews, and a whole lotta sausage!

We can't wait to see you there!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.