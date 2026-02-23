× Expand Bock Rock Fest at Mellotone | Run Rabbit Run and Night Noodles Live | Cincinnati | 8-11 PM Bock Rock Fest at Mellotone | Run Rabbit Run and Night Noodles Live | Cincinnati | 8-11 PM

Bock Rock Fest kicks off Bockfest at Mellotone with a night where the beer flows freely and the music fills the room.

Join us for an intimate, high-energy evening at Undertone, Mellotone's late-night listening bar, featuring live performances by Run Rabbit Run and Night Noodles. From 8-11 PM, we'll set the tone for Bockfest with bold sound, flowing beer, and the kind of shared experience that brings people together.

This is a Bockfest kickoff, but it's also a moment to pause, listen, and connect. Fill your ears, your hearts, and your souls with us as we celebrate good music, good beer, and good energy.

What to expect:

- Live music from Run Rabbit Run and Night Noodles

- Bock beer flowing as we launch the Bockfest weekend

- An intimate setting inside Undertone

- A late-night vibe designed for listening, gathering, and feeling something

Undertone is a space built for sound and presence-low light, warm energy, and a room that invites you to settle in and stay awhile. Whether you're a longtime Bockfest fan, a live-music lover, or just looking for a meaningful way to spend a Friday night, Bock Rock Fest is a chance to start the weekend together.

This event is part of Mellotone's broader Bockfest celebration, with more music, food, beer, and community moments happening throughout the weekend.

Time: 8:00-11:00 PM

Location: Undertone at Mellotone Beer Project

Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH

Come early, grab a drink, and let the night unfold. Bock Rock Fest is where Bockfest begins.

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3493555-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: Friday, 06 March 2026 at 20:00 - 23:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community

Artists / Speakers: night noodles, run rabbit run