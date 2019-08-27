Be Body Positive - Self-Love & Intuitive Self-Care
Bridge Counseling and Wellness 540 Baxter Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky
We invite you to join Bridge Wellness and Sammy-Jo Hand for this gentle, yet transformative Be Body Positive experience!
Each week will weave together movement, breath-work, meditation and body positivity practices. All are welcome.
For more information call (502) 694-9488 or visit bridgemindbody.com
