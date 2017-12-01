Bolivar Art Gallery Open Studio

Open Studio is an annual event organized by the Art Graduate Student Association of UK's School of Art & Visual Studies. Since 1993, the school has opened its doors to the community on the first Friday of December to showcase the work of the Master of Fine Arts candidates. During the event, the MFAs and BFAs have their studios open for viewing and there are various demonstrations on view throughout the building.

The Carey Ellis juried student exhibition is a chance for students to not only show their artwork but receive scholarships for their hard work.

Open Studio is also an opportunity to buy unique, hand-made holiday gifts from local emerging artists and to see first hand the facilities in which they were created.

For more information call 859.257.8151 or visit FineArts.uky.edu