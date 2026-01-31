The Bolo Mules at The Grove: 90's Country Party

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Our season opening show announcement is HERE and it's gonna be a full-blown hootenanny! 👀

Come sing along to all your 90's country favorites with a Kentucky Proud supergroup of pert-near historical proportions... The Bolo Mules! 🎸🌵

Y'all may have seen the likes of ol'Stacy Stillwater & Tammy Lite hangin' round with our neighbors up at The Burl in Lexington...if you have, you know this ain't gonna be your ordinary show. ✨

Let's gooooo Grove Fam! We can't wait to see you!💚

Gates 6pm/ Showtime 7pm / Food Vendors on site!

All ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270-629-4263
