The Bolo Mules at The Grove: 90's Country Party

× Expand The Grove Copy of The Bolo Mules - 1 Western desert sunset scene with a 90's style bolo, cacti, stars and a retro sun cover the background. Text reads 90's country hits by the great band that never was, The Bolo Mules at The Grove, April 18th 7pm / gates 6pm, all ages welcome, thegroveglasgow.com

Our season opening show announcement is HERE and it's gonna be a full-blown hootenanny! 👀

Come sing along to all your 90's country favorites with a Kentucky Proud supergroup of pert-near historical proportions... The Bolo Mules! 🎸🌵

Y'all may have seen the likes of ol'Stacy Stillwater & Tammy Lite hangin' round with our neighbors up at The Burl in Lexington...if you have, you know this ain't gonna be your ordinary show. ✨

Let's gooooo Grove Fam! We can't wait to see you!💚

Gates 6pm/ Showtime 7pm / Food Vendors on site!

All ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com