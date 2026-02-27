Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival - The B-Line® Community Concert
to
Smoke Justis 302 Court Street, Covington, Kentucky 45122
Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival
Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival poster
On Friday, March 6, The B-Line®, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience, is hosting a concert inside the Republic Bank Rickhaus, a heated tent built on Court Street for the festival and frames the John A. Roebling Bridge in the background. Free tickets for Friday’s concert will be available in limited quantities at specific B-Line stops in the days prior to the concert. Fans can visit thebline.com to find their sipping point. Those who have purchased tickets to Saturday night’s main lineup will gain free access to the Republic Bank Rickhaus for Friday’s concert.
The lineup of artists includes:
Slippery Creek
Johnny Estep and Lonesome Blend
Union Town Bluegrass
Tidalwave Road
For more information visit bondedspirit.com