Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival - The B-Line® Community Concert

On Friday, March 6, The B-Line®, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience, is hosting a concert inside the Republic Bank Rickhaus, a heated tent built on Court Street for the festival and frames the John A. Roebling Bridge in the background. Free tickets for Friday’s concert will be available in limited quantities at specific B-Line stops in the days prior to the concert. Fans can visit thebline.com to find their sipping point. Those who have purchased tickets to Saturday night’s main lineup will gain free access to the Republic Bank Rickhaus for Friday’s concert.

The lineup of artists includes:

Slippery Creek

Johnny Estep and Lonesome Blend

Union Town Bluegrass

Tidalwave Road

For more information visit bondedspirit.com