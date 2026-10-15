Boo Bash at Kenton County Library
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Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011
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Kenton County Public Library
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Kenton County Public Library
Make the library your first trick-or-treat stop this Halloween. Join us for a fun-filled night of candy and spooky carnival games. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).
For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events
Info
Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday