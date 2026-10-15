Boo Bash at Kenton County Library

× Expand Kenton County Public Library Generic Event Image for Third Party Calendars - 1 Kenton County Public Library

Make the library your first trick-or-treat stop this Halloween. Join us for a fun-filled night of candy and spooky carnival games. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events