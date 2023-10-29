Boo Dell - Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Boo Dell 2023
Boo Dell 2023
October 29 from 12 – 4 pm ONLY
Boo Dell is included with admission/Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.
Thanks to Sponsors LG&E and KU Foundation, Liberty Federal Credit Union, and Dean Dorton, Boo Dell is back for another year of family-focused fun! The famous Trail of Treats will once again delight guests, plus there will be activities with the Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/