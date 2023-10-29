Boo Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

Boo Dell 2023

Boo Dell is included with admission/Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

Thanks to Sponsors LG&E and KU Foundation, Liberty Federal Credit Union, and Dean Dorton, Boo Dell is back for another year of family-focused fun! The famous Trail of Treats will once again delight guests, plus there will be activities with the Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family in a non-scary environment.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

