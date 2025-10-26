× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Boo Dell 2025

Included with Admission price.

Thanks to our amazing sponsors, Dean Dorton, LG&E and KU Foundation, and Liberty Federal Credit Union, Boo Dell is back and better than ever! Meet our Community Partners on the Trail of Treats, jam to live music, enjoy fun activities from our Horticulture Team and other family-friendly surprises in a non-scary environment. Kids (and kids-at-heart!) can dress up and enjoy a day full of fun.

Boo Dell is included with admission; tickets can be purchased at arrival.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org