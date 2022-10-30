Boo Dell at Yew Dell 2022
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Boo Dell at Yew Dell
Boo Dell at Yew Dell 2022
Have fun at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens with a non-scary harvest celebration. The famous Trail of Treats is back, plus activities with Yew Dell’s Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family. Three timeslots available and all tickets are advance sale. Scheduled times are: 12 - 2 p.m., 1 - 3 p.m., and 2 – 4 p.m. No ticket sales at the door.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar