× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Boo Dell at Yew Dell

Boo Dell at Yew Dell 2022

Have fun at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens with a non-scary harvest celebration. The famous Trail of Treats is back, plus activities with Yew Dell’s Horticulture Team, live music, and other surprises for the whole family. Three timeslots available and all tickets are advance sale. Scheduled times are: 12 - 2 p.m., 1 - 3 p.m., and 2 – 4 p.m. No ticket sales at the door.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar