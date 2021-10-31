× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Boo Dell!! at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens’ annual community Halloween festival. This seasonal event is a frightfully fun day and always a family favorite. Kids of all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating along the Trail-o-Treats where dozens of local businesses will entertain with their creatively creepy booths and costumes. Hayrides, a straw maze, scavenger hunts, music by School of Rock Louisville and the poplar Mr. Magic (2-3 p.m.) round out a day of fun and surprises for all. This year’s event will be a ticketed event, with three timeslots to spread out the crowds. All tickets are advance sales. No ticket sales at the door. Please check website for availability of times, as this event sells out quickly. Scheduled times are: 12 - 2 p.m., 1 - 3 p.m., and 2 – 4 p.m. Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is located at 6220 Old La Grange Rd., Crestwood, KY. Event sponsored by Shiraz Mediterranean Grill.

For more information: Contact Yew Dell Botanical Gardens at (502) 241 – 4788, grow@yewdellgardens.org, visit www.yewdellgardens.org. To purchase tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-dell-at-yew-dell.