Boo at the Zoo (Louisville Zoo 2026)
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Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Costumed characters enjoy Boo at the Zoo (Louisville Zoo 2026)
Boo at the Zoo (Louisville Zoo 2026)
Oct. 1–4, 8–11, 15–18, 22–25 & 29–30
Nightly 5–9 p.m. Exit by 10 p.m.
*** Sensory Friendly Night – Oct. 7 ***
*** Allergy Friendly Night – Oct. 28 ***
Join us for the sweetest party in town!
Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides, and special attractions all for one great price. A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.\
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org