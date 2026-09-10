× Expand Louisville Zoo Costumed characters enjoy Boo at the Zoo (Louisville Zoo 2026)

Boo at the Zoo (Louisville Zoo 2026)

Oct. 1–4, 8–11, 15–18, 22–25 & 29–30

Nightly 5–9 p.m. Exit by 10 p.m.

*** Sensory Friendly Night – Oct. 7 ***

*** Allergy Friendly Night – Oct. 28 ***

Join us for the sweetest party in town!

Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides, and special attractions all for one great price. A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.\

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org