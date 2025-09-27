Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo)

× Expand Louisville Zoo Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Louisville Zoo)

Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides, and special attractions all for one great price. A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.

Sept. 27–28 & Oct. 2–5, 9–12, 16–19, 23–26 & 30

$7.25-$13.75

Nightly 5–9 p.m. Exit by 10 p.m.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org