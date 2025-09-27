Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo)

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Louisville Zoo)

Boo at the Zoo features trick-or-treating for kids 11-and-under, rides, and special attractions all for one great price. A Louisville tradition for over 40 years, this party experience is designed to give you all the merry you love with none of the scary.

Sept. 27–28 & Oct. 2–5, 9–12, 16–19, 23–26 & 30

$7.25-$13.75

Nightly 5–9 p.m. Exit by 10 p.m.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo) - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo) - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo) - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer (Weekends at Louisville Zoo) - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 ical