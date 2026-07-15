× Expand International Book Project Book Bingo at Wise Bird Cider!

Book BINGO! with International Book Project

Join us at Wise Bird Cider for a fun evening of drinks, bingo, and, of course, books!

From 6-9pm, 10% of all cider and cocktail sales will be donated to International Book Project. IBP will also be hosting a pop-up book fair (everything $6 or less!) and BINGO! Every round has prizes - and bring the whole family! There will be two special bingo rounds for kids only.

Got your bingo buddy yet? Get ready to grab your cider, shake up your dauber, and get your pay-what-you-will bingo sheets: It's almost Book Bingo time!

For more information call (859) 254-6771.