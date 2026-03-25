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Book Pouch Sewing Workshop

(SPECIAL NOTE: This class was rescheduled from February due to instructor illness. If you already bought the class for the February date, you are register for this.)

Sewing: Book Pouch

Create a book pouch with a pocket and become more confident as learn how to sew zippers! Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, and Thread of Hanson will guide you through the process to make this useful and beautiful item.

Who: anyone with basic sewing skills

What: sew a book pouch (with interfacing/batting) that has a top zipper and zippered pocket

When: Tuesday, April 14, 2023

Where: 130 N. Seminary St, Madisonville KY 42431

By the end of the class you will walk away with a book pouch and the skills to make other zippered items---purses and pouches and bags---oh my!

For more information call ​270.825.8144