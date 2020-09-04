× Expand photo by A.J. Bodnar Elizabeth DiSavino

Book Release and Concert for Katherine Jackson French: Kentucky's Forgotten Ballad Collector

Book/CD/songbook release: a one-hour Lunch at the Library lecture (lunch provided) and a one-hour ballad concert in Gray Auditorium, Presser Hall.

Dr. Katherine Jackson French collected ballads in Kentucky in 1909. The story of her failed attempts to publish are filled with the intrigue, jealousies, betrayals, gender roles, and outright theft that defined the Ballad Wars of the early 20th Century. This book, published through University Press of Kentucky, details French’s life and work and includes the first-ever publication of her ballad collection.

Author Elizabeth DiSavino is an assistant professor of music at Berea College, the Director of the Celebration of Traditional Music, and a lifelong musician. She has been published in the Paterson Literary Review, appears on fifteen albums in a variety of musical genres, and worked with Loyal Jones on his “My Curious and Jocular Heroes.”

For more information call (607) 434-1164.