× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Book Release Party for “Sleep Tight” by James Markert

Book Release Party for “Sleep Tight” by James Markert

FREE admission/Cost for food & drink.

Visit 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for a Book Release Party for “Sleep Tight” the latest novel by James Markert. Be among the first to get your hands on a copy of this novel and meet the author while there! Visitors will enjoy an evening filled with book signings, engaging discussions, and a change to mingle with fellow book lovers.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/