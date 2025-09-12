× Expand Friends of the Warren County Library Friends of the Warren County Library

BOOK SALE-FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY-BOWLING GREEN

HUGE Book Sale of one year's worth of donations, Sept 12-14.

$1 Hardcovers, .50 paperbacks and children's. Pre-sorted. Audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, Albums, Sheet Music.

Pre-Sale Thu Sept 11 from 4-8pm for Friends of WCPL, or $10.

$1 Bag Sale Sun Sept 14, 1-2pm for Friends, 2-5 pm for all.

For more information visit warrenpl.org/friends