BOOK SALE-FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY-BOWLING GREEN
Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
Friends of the Warren County Library
HUGE Book Sale of one year's worth of donations, Sept 12-14.
$1 Hardcovers, .50 paperbacks and children's. Pre-sorted. Audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, Albums, Sheet Music.
Pre-Sale Thu Sept 11 from 4-8pm for Friends of WCPL, or $10.
$1 Bag Sale Sun Sept 14, 1-2pm for Friends, 2-5 pm for all.
For more information visit warrenpl.org/friends