Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers-

to

From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers-

FREE

Author Evan Myers will be onsite with his latest book, “The Cottage At Prince Lake.” Evan Myers is an independent author, high school English teacher, and wrestling coach working in southern Indiana. He loves books, combat sports, and nachos. When he’s not in the classroom or on the wrestling mats, he writes action and adventure fiction.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers- - 2025-07-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers- - 2025-07-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers- - 2025-07-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Signing with Author, Teacher, Coach Evan Myers- - 2025-07-26 12:00:00 ical